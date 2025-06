Woman found dead on sidewalk in Vogorno TI. The cause of death is still unknown. Bild: Matthias Röder/dpa

A 64-year-old woman has been found dead on a sidewalk in Vogorno TI in the Verzasca Valley. The cause of death is not yet known.

A 64-year-old woman from the canton of Zurich was found dead on a sidewalk in Vogorno TI in the Verzasca Valley on Friday evening. The police initially ruled out third-party involvement, as they announced on Saturday.

The discovery of the body in the Pomvégia di Sotto area was reported to the police shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, according to a statement.

Officers from the cantonal police and Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega), who were also called out, were only able to confirm the woman's death at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing, the police added. No further information on the case will be released for the time being.