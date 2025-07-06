A woman from Berlin was found dead in Tuscany. (Photo: Archive) Bild: dpa

The body of a 52-year-old German woman is discovered in a wooded area, with a bloodstained stone next to it. A violent crime? Or just a fall? The autopsy should shed light on the matter.

DPA dpa

A 52-year-old German woman has been found dead in Tuscany. According to the police, the woman from Berlin, who had been living in Italy for some time, may have been the victim of a violent crime. The body was discovered in a wooded area near the municipality of Castagno d'Andrea, around 50 kilometers from Florence. A bloodstained stone was also found nearby.

The authorities have scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The woman had rented temporary accommodation near where the stone was found. According to a report in the newspaper "La Nazione", she lived in Italy with her partner and his mother. According to Italian media reports, the 52-year-old had a child who was only a few months old.

Stroller discovers body in the forest

The dead woman had a serious wound to her head. According to initial findings by the public prosecutor's office, there are indications that the injury was not caused by a fall. The woman was last seen alive when she was walking alone on a forest road on Wednesday morning. A walker who was out walking her dogs then discovered the body. According to the report by "La Nazione", the Berlin woman had a restaurant with her partner.