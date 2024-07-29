  1. Residential Customers
Scuffle in Uzwil SG Woman hides goods at the Denner checkout - 6 months in prison

Dominik Müller

29.7.2024

An incident occurred at a Denner store in the canton of St. Gallen in January.
A woman wanted to leave the Denner store in Uzwil SG without having paid for all the items. Employees fight back and a scuffle ensues. The accused has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 40-year-old woman has been convicted of robbery for hiding goods worth around 100 francs at the checkout.
  • She also had a scuffle with an employee in the Denner store in Uzwil SG.
  • She must serve a prison sentence of six months.
Show more

In January, a 40-year-old woman entered the Denner store on Bahnhofsstrasse in Uzwil SG and packed goods worth around 120 francs in her bag. At the checkout, however, she only presented items worth a good 18 francs and only paid for these. This is what it says in a penalty order reported in the "St. Galler Tagblatt".

When the accused was asked by an employee to open the bag, she resisted and tried to flee the store. Another employee prevented her from doing so and also asked her to show the contents of the bag.

As the 40-year-old continued to refuse, the situation escalated: an employee and the accused held the bag at the same time. The latter kicked the employee twice in the left thigh with her knee.

Six months in prison

During the scuffle, the bag finally tore and the stolen goods fell to the floor. The accused then fled from the store.

According to the Gossau Investigation Office, the woman acted "knowingly and willfully". The 40-year-old was convicted of robbery.

As she already has a criminal record, she must serve a conditional prison sentence of six months. She must also pay the legal costs of CHF 650. The presumption of innocence applies.

