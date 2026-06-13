A woman was bitten by a shark while swimming at a beach in Sydney, a major city on Australia’s east coast. She is in critical condition, according to police.

People who were also at Coogee Beach helped pull the woman out of the water and administered first aid. The swimmer suffered severe injuries to her arms and legs and was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter.

The beach and adjacent beaches were closed by authorities following the shark attack.

The attack at Coogee Beach occurred in the immediate vicinity of the shore, as reported by the public broadcaster ABC. The victim is a 35-year-old woman. An ABC reporter was reportedly at the beach at the same time, in the water with his child, enjoying the beautiful winter day. “Many people were swimming in the water when we suddenly heard a truly harrowing scream on the beach,” the journalist was quoted as saying. Immediately afterward, a shark alarm sounded.

At least three fatal shark attacks since mid-May

There have recently been several fatal shark attacks in Australia. In early June, a 35-year-old man was fatally injured by a shark approximately 4.5 meters long while spearfishing near the western city of Albany.

In mid-May, a 38-year-old man was bitten by a shark near Rottnest Island off the coast of the western metropolis of Perth. According to a local rescue organization, a four-meter-long great white shark was spotted in the area at the time of the attack.

On May 24, a diver died on the Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s east coast following a shark attack.

According to official data from 2025, there have been an average of about 20 shark incidents per year resulting in injuries in Australia over the past decade. On average, 2.8 fatalities were recorded annually.

For humans, three species native to the region are particularly dangerous: tiger sharks, bull sharks, and great white sharks. It remained unclear at first which shark species was involved in the latest incident in Sydney.