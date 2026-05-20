Lynx can be recognized by their tufted ears and are actually easy to distinguish from cats. Bild: Daniel Karmann/dpa (Symbolbild)

A woman in Alsace has been given a suspended sentence for beating a young lynx to death with a stick. According to her own statements, she mistook the animal for a cat.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman in Alsace has been given a three-month suspended sentence for beating a lynx to death after attacking her chickens.

She must also pay over 30,000 euros in compensation to animal welfare organizations.

According to her own statements, the woman mistook the animal for a cat. Show more

A woman in Alsace killed a supposed cat that had attacked one of her chickens - now a court in Strasbourg has sentenced her to a three-month suspended sentence because it was actually a strictly protected lynx.

The 62-year-old from Niederbronn-les-Bains in the Vosges must also pay more than 30,000 euros in compensation to animal welfare organizations, as the lawyers on both sides announced on Wednesday.

"Not to be replaced"

"The loss of a lynx is irreplaceable for an ecosystem", said lawyer Pauline Laizet. There are only around 150 lynx left in France, including a dozen in the Vosges. The species is threatened with extinction in France.

The woman described how she panicked when the animal attacked one of her five chickens. She first tried to chase it away and then hit it with a stick. It later turned out to be a starving female lynx that was only a few months old.