A woman lost her arm after being attacked by a lion at Darling Downs Zoo in Australia. Darling Downs Zoo

Despite years of experience with lions, a woman was attacked by a big cat at an Australian zoo. The zoo speaks of an "unexplained" incident - the investigation is ongoing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a zoo in Queensland, Australia, a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a lion attack and lost her left arm.

The woman was not in the enclosure but is believed to have been bitten through a hole in the fence; she had known the lions for 20 years but did not work directly for the zoo.

The cause of the attack is unclear, the animal remains alive while investigations are ongoing and the zoo has been temporarily closed. Show more

A woman has lost her left arm in a lion attack at a zoo in Australia. The big cat suddenly attacked the 50-year-old woman on Sunday at Darling Downs Zoo in the state of Queensland when she was watching several keepers working with the animals, the zoo said, calling it an "unexplained" attack.

The woman herself was not in the predator enclosure, the zoo later clarified. No further details were released, but Australian media suspected that she was bitten through a hole in a fence.

Trigger still unclear

The victim is said not to have been a normal visitor, but an Australian woman experienced in dealing with lions. She had not worked directly for the zoo, but had known the lions there for 20 years, according to reports. The woman was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, about 140 kilometers away, where she was to undergo surgery. However, the arm could no longer be saved, the ABC reported.

The authorities launched an investigation. According to the latest information, it was a female animal. However, the lioness "was not hungry or skinny, nor was she being teased or tormented," the zoo wrote. "It's just a lion." At the same time, it remained unclear why the big cat snapped at the woman. However, the animal was not to be killed as a result of the attack, it said. The privately run zoo, which is also home to leopards, cheetahs and a tiger, was to remain closed on Monday.

Video from the department