The accused confessed to the Zurich district court from the outset. sda (Symbolbild)

In 2022, he brutally killed a woman in Zurich - the 27-year-old Romanian has now been sentenced to 17 years in prison. However, he must first serve a prison sentence in Austria - also for murder.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old Romanian man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman at Zurich District Court.

The court also ordered an outpatient measure and the man will be banned from the country for 15 years.

An expert had diagnosed the man with a dissocial personality disorder and emotional instability, among other things. He also recognized an increased risk of future serious violent crimes.

Two weeks after the bloody crime, the man murdered another woman in Graz, Austria. He will only be able to serve his sentence in Switzerland after serving it in Austria. Show more

The 27-year-old, who killed a woman with numerous stab wounds in Zurich in January 2022, will be sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment. On Friday, the Zurich District Court also ordered an outpatient measure and 15 years' expulsion from the country for the Romanian.

The verdict is not yet final. It can be appealed to the High Court of the Canton of Zurich. The public prosecutor had requested 18 years imprisonment, the defense lawyer a maximum of 14 years.

In the oral reasons for the verdict, the presiding judge spoke of a "very brutal act against a sleeping woman" that could not be classified as anything other than murder. The accused had shown an actual will to destroy and his culpability was very serious.

Difficult youth

In the morning's hearing, the man's ability to control himself at the time of the crime was discussed. The court now classified this as moderately impaired due to his personality structure. This was linked to his difficult youth, but also to his alcohol and drug consumption.

Among other things, the expert had identified a dissocial personality disorder and emotional instability. He also identified an increased risk of future serious violent crimes.

The court took into account the fact that the accused had admitted to the bloody deed from the outset. It counted three previous convictions for minor offenses such as theft against him.

"Adrenaline kicked in at some point"

In court, the accused wore light-colored track pants and a dark, short-sleeved T-shirt. This exposed his muscular arms, which were marked by numerous scars from cuts. According to the defense attorney, he inflicted these and many more on himself over the course of his life.

He described how the crime came about: after a night of drinking, he went to the apartment of the woman he had been living with for eight months. After she had admitted to having an affair with another man, he sat at the table while she fell asleep. He was listening to sad Romanian music, thinking about his life and feeling used.

He took a kitchen knife, but rejected the idea of killing the woman. But "at some point, adrenaline kicked in", he said. He grabbed the knife and stabbed the sleeping 54-year-old. When it fell out of his hand, he continued with another one until its blade broke. Finally, he struck her with a piece of wood. After the crime, he fled, taking the next train to Graz (A).

Growing up in the worst environment

The accused had grown up in Romania in an environment of alcohol, violence, abuse and prostitution. He attended school for just five years. He never learned a profession.

He and the victim from Zurich had known each other for a long time. She used to be the girlfriend of his brother, who was a prostitute, as he himself later was, he said. When he was 13 or 14, the 30-year-old woman had sex with him for the first time, and then again and again. That was repugnant to him.

Years later, when his marriage to another woman, the mother of his two sons, had broken down, she took him in in Zurich. They lived together for eight months and it was "a perfect time". But then came the bloody deed on January 23, 2022.

Another murder of a woman in Graz

Two weeks later, the man killed another woman in Graz in a similar way. He was arrested shortly afterwards. He has already been convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment and confinement in a closed institution.

He can only begin serving his sentence in Switzerland once he has served it in Austria. When that will be is not yet known, the judge explained in response to a question from the accused. The Austrian authorities had temporarily transferred him to Switzerland for the trial in Zurich. He will be returned next week, the judge said.