Wanted in Switzerland Woman ordered machete attack on ex-partner - arrested

SDA

7.7.2025 - 15:12

The woman has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport.
Symbolic image: Arne Dedert/dpa

In 2018, a Canadian woman in Switzerland allegedly paid three people to kill her ex-partner. She has been wanted ever since. Now she has been arrested in Germany.

Keystone-SDA

07.07.2025, 15:12

07.07.2025, 15:17

A woman has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport in Germany for allegedly ordering a murder. According to the German Federal Police, the 49-year-old woman was wanted by the Swiss authorities for attempted murder.

The Canadian woman is said to have given three people money to kill her former partner. The man survived the attack with machetes in 2018 seriously injured.

The woman, who was caught last Friday on arrival from Toronto, is now in custody for the time being and the Swiss authorities must apply for her extradition. If convicted, the 49-year-old faces life imprisonment.

