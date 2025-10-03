70 firefighters extinguish a fire in a house in Grabs in April. It was caused by a woman who overheated a tiled stove. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A woman overheated a tiled stove in Grabs SG and set a house on fire. The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen found her guilty of negligently causing a conflagration.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman overheats a tiled stove in Grabs in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley because she wants to get rid of wood before moving house.

The stove gets so hot that wooden beams ignite and a fire breaks out. The fire department extinguishes the fire, leaving several apartments temporarily uninhabitable.

The public prosecutor convicts the woman of negligently causing a conflagration. Show more

When the fire department responded to a residential building in Grabs SG on April 28, 2025, it was not yet clear how the fire had started. The outcome at the time: a 47-year-old man had to go to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, several apartments could no longer be occupied and 70 firefighters were deployed.

According to the Werdenberger Obertoggenburger newspaper, the fire broke out in the living room. There is a tiled stove there. No more was known about the cause at the time, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The fire investigators subsequently found out what started the fire. Parts of the fire debris provided important clues, as reported by "20 Minuten". Metal parts were so deformed that temperatures of 1200 to 1300 degrees can be assumed. Normal temperatures in the area of the tiled stove would be 100 to 200 degrees.

Massive amount of wood burned because move was imminent

In fact, the occupant of the house had burned a lot of wood in the tiled stove. This was because her husband had done a lot of shopping and they were about to move house.

The consequence: the stove had been massively fired up for a long time, "20 Minuten" quotes the fire investigators.

The extreme temperatures in the stove and the flue eventually led to the wooden beams adjacent to the fireplace catching fire. This took time. The fire only broke out the day after the large amount of wood had been burned. It spread from the living room to the roof.

The woman was therefore guilty of negligently causing a conflagration, as the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office decided. She also violated the Environmental Protection Act: The excessive burning of wood is considered "unlawful burning of waste outside of facilities", as "20 Minuten" quotes from the penalty order.

The public prosecutor imposed a conditional fine of CHF 1,500 (30 daily rates) on the woman, a fine of CHF 500 and payment of the legal costs of CHF 1,715.

The property damage to the house amounts to several hundred thousand francs.

