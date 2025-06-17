The incident took place in this parking garage in Slough. Google Street View

After shopping with her daughters, Yaditi Kava just wanted to have a quick dinner - but the exit from the parking garage almost cost her her divorce settlement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An English woman was wrongly charged 4586 pounds when parking.

The mistake was only noticed when she received a bank notification.

The shopping center explained the incident as a technical isolated incident and announced measures to avoid similar problems in the future. Show more

A woman from Slough - a community in the county of Berkshire in the south of England - experienced a "shock". The reason: she had to pay 4586 pounds (around 5000 francs) for a two-hour stay in a parking garage.

Yaditi Kava only realized the mistake after she had entered her PIN at the exit of the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, she told the BBC. The incident occurred on May 16 when she went out for dinner with her two daughters after a shopping trip.

As the area with the parking machines was closed, she decided to pay the fee at the exit. "I used my contactless card and then entered my PIN without checking the amount," the 39-year-old is quoted as saying. It was only a text message notification from her bank that alerted her to the high charge. "I couldn't believe they had debited so much money," said Kava.

Error in the payment system

The manager of the shopping center explained to her the following Monday that it was an error in the payment system and promised a refund within a few days. But it took three weeks and the support of the BBC program "JVS Show" to get her money back. "I was in a difficult position as I had saved the money for legal fees in my divorce proceedings," said Kava.

Savills, the company that manages the shopping center, described the incident as an "isolated incident" and assured that measures are being taken to avoid such problems in the future. "We are in regular contact with the customer to resolve the issue," it said in a statement. The full refund was finally made on June 7.