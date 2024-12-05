Rescue workers continued to search for the woman on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Emergency workers have given up hope of rescuing a woman believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in the US state of Pennsylvania alive.

"We have found no signs of any form of life or anything," said police spokesman Steven Limani on Wednesday. After two days, the search operation is now a recovery operation, he said.

Relatives had alerted the police on Tuesday night (local time) when the woman had not returned from an evening search for her cat. The police announced that they had found the woman's car near a restaurant. Her five-year-old granddaughter was still in the car. According to Limani, she had dozed off there. Her grandmother never came back. What happened to the lost cat also remained unclear.

The sinkhole had not been discovered by hunters and restaurant employees who were in the area. The emergency services therefore assumed it was a new sinkhole. They searched the hole with a camera. Footage showed what looked like a shoe about nine meters below the surface, Limani said. According to the rescuers, the search proved difficult because the condition of the old coal mine in question posed a problem for them. Police explained that sinkholes in the area occur due to subsidence caused by coal mining.

