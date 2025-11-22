  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Curious faux pas in Bavaria Woman sends cat by post - by mistake

Carlotta Henggeler

22.11.2025

A cat was sent by parcel in Bavaria. (symbolic picture)
A cat was sent by parcel in Bavaria. (symbolic picture)
Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A cat owner accidentally sent her pet by post. The animal had sat down unnoticed in the box and fallen asleep.

22.11.2025, 12:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Bavaria, a cat was accidentally sent by post after it had hidden unnoticed in a parcel and fallen asleep there.
  • A bakery employee discovered the animal by meowing when she received the parcel and informed the owner.
  • The police opened the parcel and found the cat safe and sound.
Show more

A cat owner in Bavaria will certainly remember this faux pas for a while. Her four-legged pet sat down in her parcel and fell asleep. The owner didn't notice and sent the parcel - complete with sleeping cat - by post.

An attentive bakery employee heard a quiet meowing coming from the closed parcel as she was receiving it in Nursingen near Ulm in Bavaria. Luckily for her, she knew the animal's owner and informed her immediately. However, the police also had to be called, as the parcel is protected by postal secrecy, writes "Bild.de".

On opening the parcel, the police discovered that the pet was doing well despite the adventure. As the police assume it was an accident, they are not investigating animal abuse.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Archaeology. Researchers puzzle over exact date of Pompeii's demise

ArchaeologyResearchers puzzle over exact date of Pompeii's demise

US peace plan. How the FDFA reacts to the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Switzerland

US peace planHow the FDFA reacts to the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Switzerland

Turkey. Istanbul: 25 people in hospital after visiting a restaurant

TurkeyIstanbul: 25 people in hospital after visiting a restaurant