A cat owner in Bavaria will certainly remember this faux pas for a while. Her four-legged pet sat down in her parcel and fell asleep. The owner didn't notice and sent the parcel - complete with sleeping cat - by post.
An attentive bakery employee heard a quiet meowing coming from the closed parcel as she was receiving it in Nursingen near Ulm in Bavaria. Luckily for her, she knew the animal's owner and informed her immediately. However, the police also had to be called, as the parcel is protected by postal secrecy, writes "Bild.de".
On opening the parcel, the police discovered that the pet was doing well despite the adventure. As the police assume it was an accident, they are not investigating animal abuse.