A cat was sent by parcel in Bavaria. (symbolic picture) Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A cat owner accidentally sent her pet by post. The animal had sat down unnoticed in the box and fallen asleep.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Bavaria, a cat was accidentally sent by post after it had hidden unnoticed in a parcel and fallen asleep there.

A bakery employee discovered the animal by meowing when she received the parcel and informed the owner.

The police opened the parcel and found the cat safe and sound. Show more

A cat owner in Bavaria will certainly remember this faux pas for a while. Her four-legged pet sat down in her parcel and fell asleep. The owner didn't notice and sent the parcel - complete with sleeping cat - by post.

An attentive bakery employee heard a quiet meowing coming from the closed parcel as she was receiving it in Nursingen near Ulm in Bavaria. Luckily for her, she knew the animal's owner and informed her immediately. However, the police also had to be called, as the parcel is protected by postal secrecy, writes "Bild.de".

On opening the parcel, the police discovered that the pet was doing well despite the adventure. As the police assume it was an accident, they are not investigating animal abuse.

