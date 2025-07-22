The beach bar Ballermann 6 on Mallorca. A woman was seriously injured in the sea. Bild: Keystone

A swimming ban has been imposed for several hours at Playa de Palma on Mallorca. An Italian vacationer suffered a serious injury to her left calf while swimming. Initially there was talk of a possible attack by a blue shark.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 85-year-old Italian vacationer was seriously injured while swimming at Playa de Palma in Mallorca.

She had to be taken to hospital with a serious injury to her calf.

Initially there was talk of a possible attack by a blue shark, but experts doubt this. Show more

After a suspected shark attack, a swimming ban lasting several hours was imposed at Playa de Palma on Mallorca. An 85-year-old Italian vacationer suffered a serious injury to her left calf shortly before midday while swimming near the beach bar "Balneario 06", as reported by the regional newspapers "Diario de Mallorca" and "Última Hora" as well as other media, citing the authorities on the Spanish Mediterranean island. The holidaymaker was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Swimming prohibited due to a possible shark attack"

Initially, there was talk of a possible attack by a blue shark - a species of shark that is also found in the Mediterranean, but usually lives on the high seas and is rarely seen near the beach. "Swimming is prohibited due to a possible shark attack," a lifeguard repeatedly shouted into a megaphone after the incident on the beach.

The police and rescue workers initially confirmed a bite wound, but experts soon doubted that it was a shark attack. Photos of the gaping wound did not show any typical bite marks, they said. Instead, experts believe that a triggerfish or a blue fish could be responsible for the injury. These species also live in the Mediterranean and are known to occasionally bite, but are considered less dangerous.

Experts are puzzled

"We are now trying to find out what could have bitten the woman. But it doesn't look like a shark," the head of the Palma Aquarium's marine conservation foundation, Debora Morrison, was quoted as saying in the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper. "We heard that a blue shark was spotted a few days ago," she said. However, there is no evidence for this information.

After the incident, lifeguards quickly pulled bathers out of the water around midday and closed the entire stretch of beach between Balnearios 1 and 10. They also searched the water with jet skis - so far without any results. In the afternoon, the red flags were replaced by yellow and green ones. Swimming is allowed again.

