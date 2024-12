The subway station in Brooklyn after a woman was killed on a train (Dec. 22, 2024) Image: IMAGO/TheNews2/Kyle Mazza

A sleeping woman has been set on fire on the New York City subway and died shortly after. According to police, she was traveling on an F train in the Brooklyn borough when the crime occurred.

A sleeping woman has been set on fire on the New York subway and died shortly afterwards.

A man suspected of the crime was arrested shortly afterwards. Show more

Emergency services extinguished the flames, but the woman was pronounced dead on the spot. A police spokesman told CNN that a man suspected of the crime was arrested just a few hours later.

No further details about the victim were initially released, but during the winter many homeless people use the subway system to escape the cold. Temperatures in New York are currently freezing at night, reaching minus ten degrees.