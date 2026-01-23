According to initial police reports, a 47-year-old woman was attacked with a knife and then set on fire at a Stuttgart shopping center this morning. The circumstances remain unclear.

Here's what it's all about In Stuttgart (Germany), a woman was attacked with a knife this morning.

After that, it was set on fire.

The exact circumstances are currently being investigated. Summary created with

According to police, a woman was attacked with a knife and set on fire at a shopping center in Stuttgart. Investigators say the 47-year-old woman was seriously injured in the attack. A 54-year-old suspect has been apprehended. “Based on initial information, he first attacked the woman with a knife and then set her on fire,” said a police spokesperson.

The first emergency calls were received by the police shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. The large shopping center in the city center had just opened its doors at that time. According to the police, the incident stemmed from a brutal attack on a woman.

The suspect and the victim knew each other

Just hours after the attack, the 54-year-old suspect was apprehended. “At around 12:10 p.m., our officers arrested a 54-year-old German man. The man is or was in a relationship with the victim,” the spokesperson added.

The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. Operations at the shopping center have resumed. After the alarm was sounded this morning, the shopping center—which consists of several buildings—was evacuated and partially cordoned off. A large number of police and firefighters were on the scene. According to reports, however, there was no danger to the public.

The police did not initially provide any details on exactly where the seriously injured woman was found or where the suspected perpetrator was apprehended. A helicopter was also involved in the search for the perpetrator. No description of the man was available at first.

"The woman was seriously injured in the attack."

The seriously injured woman was taken to a hospital. Initial reports indicated it was not known whether her life was in danger. “The woman was seriously injured in the attack,” said a police spokesperson. He did not comment on the exact circumstances of the incident. The background to the incident remains unclear.

Experts entered the building wearing protective suits. “Our response teams are currently securing evidence inside the shopping center and reviewing surveillance footage,” said a police spokesperson.

The shopping center, which covers an area of approximately 43,000 square meters, is home to about 200 stores, restaurants, and service providers. It is located on Mailänder Platz in the Europaviertel, just a few minutes’ walk from the main train station in the capital of Baden-Württemberg.