The criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office is looking for witnesses after the attack in Basel. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

On Sunday, a woman attacked and injured a man with a knife in Basel. The man was walking with an infant - who was unharmed.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman attacked and injured a man with a knife in Basel on Sunday.

The man was walking along Gundeldingerstrasse in the south of the city with a baby in his arms.

The man was taken to hospital.

The baby was not injured.

The woman was arrested. Show more

A 51-year-old woman attacked and injured a man with a knife in Basel on Sunday. The police arrested the suspected perpetrator and took the man to hospital. The attack took place at around 1 p.m. in Gundeldingerstrasse, according to the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office. The street is located in the Gundeldingen district in the south of the city. The man was traveling with a two-month-old baby. The baby remained unharmed.

According to the communiqué, the accused approached the man and suddenly stabbed him. Several people then rushed to the man's aid and held the woman until the police arrived.

The criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office is looking for witnesses.