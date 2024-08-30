A 32-year-old woman attacks people on a bus in Siegen with a knife. Five people are injured, three of them critically. Bild: IMAGO/Rene Traut

Five people have been injured in a knife attack on a bus in Siegen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) - three of them critically. A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested, the police announced. "There is currently no further danger." There are no indications of a terrorist background.

As the Dortmund police announced on Friday evening in the online service X, the attack occurred at around 7.40 p.m. on a bus in Siegen-Eiserfeld.

According to a separate statement, the bus with around 40 other passengers was on its way to the city festival in Siegen when the woman stabbed the passengers.

The alerted officers were able to arrest the 32-year-old attacker on the spot as a suspect. Show more

Bus driver reacted with presence of mind

The background to the crime and the exact sequence of events were initially unclear. "We are securing evidence at the scene and questioning witnesses," said a Dortmund police spokesperson. According to the "Bild" newspaper, there are indications that the woman was mentally ill.

A spokesman for the Westfalen-Süd transport company told the Siegener Zeitung that the bus driver had reacted with presence of mind, brought the bus to a halt immediately after the initial commotion in the vehicle and opened all the doors. This would have enabled the passengers to escape from the bus quickly and perhaps prevented even worse. According to the newspaper report, there were also children and young people on the bus.

Memories of the Solingen attack

The attack is reminiscent of the attack in Solingen exactly one week ago. There, a man killed three people with a knife at a town festival and injured eight others. The alleged perpetrator, a 26-year-old Syrian, is in custody. The federal prosecutor's office is investigating him on charges including murder and suspected membership of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia.

The Siegen-Wittgenstein district police appealed: "We ask citizens not to spread false reports on social networks or other channels, in particular not to make any reference to a terrorist attack. The police have no knowledge of this."

City had reviewed its security concept again

The city of Siegen is celebrating its 800th birthday this weekend. The organizers were concerned about security after the attack in Solingen. The existing security concept and operational planning had been carefully reviewed once again, Mayor Steffen Mues was quoted as saying on the city festival website. "Not canceling the city festival is also a sign of democracy and freedom." Visitors to the city festival are not allowed to carry knives, according to the city's website

