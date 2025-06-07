A woman stabbed people at the Theresienwiese. dpa

After knife attacks on several people, a woman was shot dead by police at the Theresienwiese in Munich.

In Munich, a woman attacked several passers-by with a knife and injured several people.

The police shot the perpetrator and she died in hospital.

The condition of the two people injured by the knife was initially unknown. Show more

According to police reports, officers in Munich had shot a 30-year-old woman because she had attacked several people with a knife. She was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the police confirmed.

The woman had initially injured a man with a knife, the police said. A short time later, she injured a woman with a knife. Several patrols were deployed to arrest the woman, but she continued to wield the knife.

The police then fired. The police were initially unable to say how many shots were fired. The woman was taken from there to a Munich hospital. Nothing was initially known about the condition of the two people injured by the knife. It is unclear whether the woman was in a relationship with them.

There was no danger to the general public, the police said in a brief initial statement to the media in the evening. The crime took place at the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest takes place every year in the fall.