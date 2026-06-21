In Germany’s neighboring countries, the Czech Republic and Poland, storms and flooding have been leading to numerous fire department callouts since Saturday.

In the Czech Republic, meteorologists had announced record-breaking heat on Saturday, with regional temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees. The heat then gave way to violent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The Czech fire department reported more than 700 calls on Saturday afternoon and evening alone. Among other things, railroad tracks and roads were blocked by fallen trees, and basements were flooded.

In the Central Bohemian town of Příbram, about 60 kilometers southwest of Prague, firefighters had to use a boat to rescue two people who were trapped in their garden shed by floodwaters.

In Jakuszyce, Poland, a 38-year-old woman was struck by lightning and suffered cardiac arrest. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is stable, the news portal Onet.pl reported on Sunday, citing emergency responders. In the city of Wrocław (Polish: Wroclaw), flooded streets in the urban area caused major traffic problems.

A well-known motorsports event at the city’s Olympic Stadium was also disrupted by flooding. The Polish Speedway Grand Prix could not begin until after a significant delay because parts of the track and the pits were underwater, as reported by the news portal TVP Info.

In neighboring Slovakia, meteorologists and health authorities warned of temperatures reaching 35 degrees. Severe thunderstorms and storm damage were also expected on Sunday, they said.