A moment of shock for over 200 passengers on a flight from Indonesia to Australia: an hour after take-off, a woman tried to open the rear door over the Indian Ocean.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman tried to open the door during a flight over the Indian Ocean.

The plane had taken off from Bali about an hour earlier and was on its way to Melbourne.

The crew was alerted by a signal and intervened.

After the incident, the woman insulted the staff. She was arrested on her return. Show more

A stroke of luck for the more than 200 passengers on a flight operated by the low-cost airline Jetstar: yesterday evening, a woman tried to open the rear door of the aircraft over the Indian Ocean.

The plane had taken off from Bali about an hour earlier and was on its way to Melbourne, reports CNN. While trying to open the door, an alarm signal alerted the crew, who intervened.

"Last night an aircraft had to return to Denpasar [in Bali] after a disruptive passenger tried to open one of the aircraft doors," Jetstar confirmed today.

The pilot's speech

The woman also insulted the staff. She was arrested after returning to the Indonesian island. "This type of unacceptable behavior will never be tolerated on our flights," the airline asserts.

While there are no pictures of the action itself, an Instagram shows the pilot's speech after the incident. He tells the passengers that a woman had pulled the door handle and triggered an alarm.

Although the security system had prevented anything worse, it was a regulation and irrevocable that he was now flying back to the departure airport. In the end, the pilot earns applause for his words - despite the circumstances.