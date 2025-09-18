Still the rule: women are still significantly underrepresented in management positions in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Bernd von Jutrczenka

Women are often passed over for promotions in Swiss companies, even though they are at least as well qualified as men. Part-time work also plays an important role in this issue.

While women and men are still almost equally represented in non-management positions in Switzerland, the picture changes abruptly when it comes to the first promotion. Here, women are systematically given less consideration, even though they are at least as well qualified as men. This is according to the "Gender Intelligence Report 2025", which was compiled by Advance, a business association specializing in gender equality, and the University of St. Gallen.

Significant differences between the sectors

However, there are major differences between the individual sectors. Specifically, according to the study published on Thursday, women are promoted "significantly less often than their share of the workforce would suggest" in six of the nine sectors examined. The discrepancy is most pronounced in the public sector (17 percentage points), consulting (15 percentage points) and the banking sector (11 percentage points).

According to Ines Hartmann, Director of the Competence Center for Diversity, Disability, and Inclusion (CCDI) at the University of St. Gallen, the discrepancy in the public sector is primarily a problem when it comes to promotion to lower management levels. At higher levels, the proportion of women in promotions is somewhat higher. In addition, external people are more frequently recruited for management positions and not promoted from the lower level.

But even in the health sector, where traditionally many women work, women are clearly underrepresented in management at 9 percentage points. Not only nurses are disadvantaged here, but also "many female doctors fall by the wayside", Hartmann continued.

Pharma and tech industry balanced

In contrast, the ratio is balanced in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors, as well as in the tech industry. According to Hartmann, the pharmaceutical industry has long attached great importance to the issue of gender equality. The strong international orientation of the companies also helps.

The case is somewhat different in the tech industry, where comparatively few women work. Here, companies "pay attention to the few women and consciously promote them". In addition, women in tech companies are more likely to work in areas such as finance or HR and can also be promoted there, even if they do not have a technical profession.

In the "ICT and media" sector, women are even clearly overrepresented by 15 percentage points. However, the base of companies surveyed here was comparatively small. Some outliers had "distorted the picture", Hartmann added. For example, the lower management levels in particular often consist of only a few people and a promotion therefore has a major influence on the result.

Part-time work often a decisive factor

People who work part-time are particularly often passed over for promotions. According to the study, the threshold is a workload of 80 percent. Below this level, almost no promotions take place. "Part-time work is one of the biggest obstacles," says Hartmann. As women are more likely to work part-time, they are also more affected.

Part-time work is also more common in the public sector and healthcare. In contrast, people in the pharmaceutical industry are more likely to work full-time, which also explains some of the differences.

Employees rate equality highly

In a survey of working people, 61% stated that they consider equal opportunities, inclusion and diversity to be very important. However, only just under a quarter believe that their employer also attaches great importance to these issues. "There is a huge gap here between aspiration and reality," Hartmann continued.

Furthermore, 27% stated that they would be prepared to switch to an employer with higher equality standards. Extrapolating this to the whole of Switzerland, the authors of the study arrive at "fluctuation costs" of 5 billion francs.

The study is based on the analysis of 376,000 anonymized employee data from over 90 companies, which make up around 7 percent of the Swiss workforce. In addition, 600 employees were interviewed separately.