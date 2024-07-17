Two women went completely berserk because they couldn't get frontline sun loungers on the Italian beach of Varcaturo. The situation escalates completely for 30 minutes.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fight for the deckchairs has begun.

Two women freak out when they don't get a place at the front of the line.

The situation escalates for 30 minutes. Show more

On the beach in Varcaturo, Italy, a fight over deckchairs escalates. Women clashed so violently that the security forces had to intervene.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, two women demanded sun loungers in the front row on the beach at Varcaturo, near Naples, and harassed other beachgoers. The staff refused the demand, whereupon a heated argument broke out.

Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a member of the Italian parliament, shared a video of the incident on X. This has since gone viral. It shows the women in swimsuits and beachwear beating each other and wrestling each other to the ground.

