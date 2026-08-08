The average pension for women in Austria is currently 1,614 euros per month. Men receive an average of 2,664 euros, according to pension insurance data from the City of Vienna.

On average, women in Austria receive nearly 40 percent less in pension benefits than men. In Switzerland, the so-called “gender pension gap” is slightly smaller. (File photo)

As a result, women in Austria receive, on average, nearly 40 percent less in pension benefits than men. According to the Vienna Chamber of Labor and Employees, this is because women still take more parental leave than men and are also more likely to work part-time.

By way of comparison: According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the so-called “gender pension gap” in Switzerland stood at just under 30 percent in 2024. This figure has remained virtually unchanged over the past few years.