"Zollhammer" in second place "Women's national team" is the word of the year

SDA

2.12.2025 - 06:00

This summer, it filled stadiums and shaped the way we speak: The women's national team. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone

The Zurich University of Applied Sciences has named the term "Frauen-Nati" the Swiss-German word of the year 2025.

Keystone-SDA

02.12.2025, 06:00

02.12.2025, 06:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Frauen-Nati" is the Swiss-German word of the year 2025.
  • The customs dispute with US President Trump is also reflected in the ranking: "Zollhammer" (customs hammer) comes in second - and "Chlorhuhn" (chlorine chicken) comes in third.
  • This was announced by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) on Tuesday.
Second place went to "Zollhammer" and third place to "Chlorhuhn". Linguists selected these terms based on a collection of text data, as the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The selected words were used significantly more often this year than before, are new or have taken on a new meaning.

Such as the "women's national team", which made the headlines this summer during the European Football Championship in Switzerland. The "tariff hammer" refers to the 39% tariff originally imposed by US President Donald Trump, but which has since shrunk to a 15% tariff. The "chlorinated chicken", which is to be imported duty-free under the new agreement, falls into the same category.

"Divers" in 2nd place"Signature shit" is the word of the year

"Génocide", "Dazi" and "IA" are also in the running

In French-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, the word "Génocide" - genocide - won the race, according to the report. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, the term "Dazi" - customs duties - won and in the Romansh-speaking part of the country, "IA" - the abbreviation for artificial intelligence - landed in first place.

