Second place went to "Zollhammer" and third place to "Chlorhuhn". Linguists selected these terms based on a collection of text data, as the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The selected words were used significantly more often this year than before, are new or have taken on a new meaning.
Such as the "women's national team", which made the headlines this summer during the European Football Championship in Switzerland. The "tariff hammer" refers to the 39% tariff originally imposed by US President Donald Trump, but which has since shrunk to a 15% tariff. The "chlorinated chicken", which is to be imported duty-free under the new agreement, falls into the same category.
"Génocide", "Dazi" and "IA" are also in the running
In French-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, the word "Génocide" - genocide - won the race, according to the report. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, the term "Dazi" - customs duties - won and in the Romansh-speaking part of the country, "IA" - the abbreviation for artificial intelligence - landed in first place.