"Clisious", "smanious" or "drikious" - English-sounding words with no meaning. A study uses them to find a connection between euphony and memorization success. (symbolic image) Keystone

Words with a beautiful sound are easier to remember, according to a study. Scientists from the University of Vienna presented around 100 English-speaking test participants with artificial words such as "clisious", "smanious" or "drikious".

Keystone-SDA SDA

They wanted to test how the sounds alone, regardless of their meaning, influence our perception. They also investigated whether the beauty of the sounds also affects the learnability of words.

To do this, the 100 English-speaking participants were asked to look at various pseudo-words that had been designed as "beautiful", "neutral" or "not beautiful" based on previous descriptions. First they were asked to learn and memorize the words, later they were asked to reproduce them and finally rate how beautiful they found the words.

Connection between phonetic beauty and memorability

"We found that the words that the participants memorized best were also perceived by them as the most beautiful," said Theresa Matzinger, head of the study. The results indicate a close connection between aural beauty and memorability. "However, whether we remember things better because we find them beautiful or find them beautiful because we can remember them better remains to be seen," said the English specialist about the study published in the journal "PLOS One".

The connection between aesthetic perception and the learnability of language could have implications for the learning of foreign languages, marketing strategies and language change across generations. "Perhaps certain sound patterns in languages persist because they sound beautiful, while others disappear because we find them less appealing," says Matzinger.