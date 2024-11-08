Robot woman Ai-Da in front of the AI-generated artwork "AI-God". (archive image) Keystone

A portrait of the British mathematician Alan Turing has been auctioned off as the first painting of a robot powered by artificial intelligence. The 2.2 meter tall work "AI-God" by robot artist Ai-Da went under the hammer for 1.2 million euros.

This was announced by the London auction house Sotheby's on Thursday during the auction. The sale price thus exceeded all expectations: "AI-God" had been expected to fetch between the equivalent of 120,000 and 180,000 euros at the online auction.

"Today's record price for the first artwork by a humanoid robot artist" at auction "reflects the growing intersection between AI technology and the global art market," explained Sotheby's.

The portrait of Turing invites viewers to "reflect on the god-like nature of AI and computers while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advances," explained the robot artist Ai-Da. Turing is considered one of the founding fathers of modern computer technology.

Cameras in the eyes and bionic hands

The ultra-realistic Ai-Da looks like a woman with a brown pageboy head and is one of the most highly developed robots in the world. It is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and has cameras in its eyes and bionic hands.

Gallery owner and Aid-Da operator Aidan Meller said the art created by the robot is "ethereal and haunting" and raises questions about "where AI will take us and how humanity can conquer its power".

