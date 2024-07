Workers installing solar panels on a roof. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Tragic accident in Losone TI: a 47-year-old worker fell from the roof of a house and died of his serious injuries on site.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 47-year-old worker has fallen from the roof of a house in Losone TI and died.

The northern Italian wanted to install solar panels on the roof.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the man fell four meters according to initial findings. Show more

While installing solar panels, a 47-year-old worker fell from the roof of a house in Losone TI on Thursday and died of his serious injuries on site. Rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the northern Italian.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the man fell four meters according to initial findings. An investigation has been launched. A care team provided psychological support.

SDA