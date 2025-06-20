A mummy was discovered during construction work in Lima. Bild: AP

A 1000-year-old mummy has been discovered in the Peruvian capital Lima. The mummy was found in a sitting position and still has dark brown hair.

Workers from a utility company have uncovered a 1000-year-old mummy in the Peruvian capital Lima. The workers had been digging trenches to extend the network of natural gas pipelines in the capital and discovered the mummy barely half a meter below the surface.

It was found last week in a sitting position and still had dark brown hair, said José Aliaga, an archaeologist from the utility company Cálidda. "We have found remains and indications that it could be a pre-Hispanic burial," Aliaga continued.

The director of the archaeological monitoring plan of Greater Lima in Cálidda, Jesús Bahamonde, said the mummy could have belonged to a society of fishermen of the Chancay culture, which flourished between 1000 and 1470 AD - possibly even before the time of the Inca Empire.

Although the former fields in the district of Lima have already been converted into working-class neighborhoods in recent decades, the mummy has so far gone unnoticed. "On the Peruvian coast, including in Lima, you often find archaeological remains, especially grave goods," said Pieter Van Dalen, Dean of the College of Archaeologists of Peru. Sometimes they also include mummified people. These were usually mummified naturally on the Peruvian coast, in desert areas where the summer heat had dried out the skin.

Other excavations have found that the dead were mummified for cultural reasons and are usually found in a sitting position with their hands covering their faces, Van Dalen added.