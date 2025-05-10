Vulture turtles have tremendous biting power and can be dangerous to humans. Armin Weigel/dpa

Vulture turtles are originally native to the USA. How does such a reptile get into a canal in northern Germany?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Workers have discovered a huge, dangerous turtle in Kellinghusen in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

According to an expert, the twelve-kilogram vulture turtle has almost certainly been released into the River Stör.

There is a ban on keeping vulture turtles in Germany. Show more

Workers have discovered a huge, dangerous turtle in a canal in Kellinghusen in northern Germany. The twelve-kilogram vulture turtle, which came to light during a manhole cleaning operation, had almost certainly been released into the River Stör, according to Christian Erdmann, station manager of the Wildlife and Species Conservation Center in Sparrieshoop. He took the animal into his care - and gave it a name: Gabi.

"There is a nationwide ban on keeping these dangerous turtles," said Erdmann. Almost exactly a year ago, a walker discovered such a reptile on a country lane in Baden-Württemberg. The police then urged caution with vulture tortoises. They are potentially capable of injuring humans and animals due to their great biting power.

"A human finger like a salt stick for us"

Basel Zoo writes: "Their jaws are so strong that they can bite through a broomstick. A human finger would be about the same challenge for their jaws as a salt stick is for ours."

There is a secure pond enclosure for exotic water turtles at the wildlife station in northern Germany, according to the station manager. Gabi can stay there for the time being until she is rehomed. She is in a good state of health. "Who knows how long she has been living in the sturgeon. There's plenty of food there" - fish, crabs, snails and ducks, for example.

With a carapace length of 60 to 70 centimetres and a weight of up to 100 kilograms, vulture turtles are among the largest freshwater turtles. They look like creatures from prehistoric times. Their back shell is humped and they have skin appendages on their neck and head. Their jaws are hook-shaped and their almost body-length tail resembles that of a crocodile.