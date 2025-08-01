  1. Residential Customers
Archaeology Workers in Peru come across a mummy more than 1000 years old

SDA

1.8.2025 - 20:29

While laying a gas pipeline, workers in Peru came across a mummy that is more than 1000 years old.
While laying a gas pipeline, workers in Peru came across a mummy that is more than 1000 years old.
Keystone

While laying a gas pipeline, workers in Peru came across a mummy that is more than 1000 years old. The grave was discovered last week beneath a road in the northern part of the capital Lima.

Keystone-SDA

01.08.2025, 20:29

This was reported by archaeologist Jesús Bahamonde on Thursday (local time). The dead man in the grave was buried in a squatting position and wore a cloak. According to initial findings, several grave goods made of painted clay date back to the time of the Chancay, who lived in the region around present-day Lima before the Incas between the 11th and 15th centuries.

There are more than 500 archaeological sites in Lima, a city of ten million inhabitants. According to the gas supply company Calidda, its workers have made more than 2,200 accidental archaeological discoveries since 2004.

