200,000 counterfeit World Cup collector's cards have been confiscated in Brazil. dpa

Shortly before the start of the World Cup, business in collector's cards is booming like never before. Criminals also want to profit: In Brazil, the police have confiscated 200,000 counterfeit cards.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The business with collector's cards for the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico has taken off.

In Brazil, 200,000 counterfeits have been confiscated.

Due to the higher number of teams, there are more collector's cards than ever before - which also increases the costs. Show more

Shortly before the World Cup kicks off, collector's fever has broken out in Latin America. But the sticker business is also attracting criminals. They smell a quick profit with cheaply produced counterfeits.

In Brazil, the police have now thwarted the plans of a criminal gang. Just three weeks before the start of the World Cup, 200,000 counterfeit collector's cards were seized.

The stickers with pictures of players from various teams were discovered in the hold of a bus in the city of Nova Iguaçu, reported the news portal G1.

More collectible pictures than ever before

The pictures will now be examined and then destroyed. The reason: they constitute an infringement of copyright law. The next step in the investigation will be to clarify the production sites and distribution channels.

Collecting fever has broken out again in many countries before the start of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The collector's pictures are particularly popular in Latin America.

With the increase in the tournament to 48 teams, the collector's books are more extensive than ever before. This also means that a lot of money is needed to complete the collection.