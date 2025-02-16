Duo from Duolingo is dead. Screenshot X

Duolingo users around the world are rubbing their eyes: the iconic green mascot Duo is dead. In a mixture of black humor and marketing strategy, the language learning app has announced the death of its bird.

It was a shock for users of the language learning app Duolingo: on February 11, Duolingo announced the death of its beloved mascot Duo on its social media channels.

The green owl bird that reminded users to complete their daily lessons for years is no more. One of the most famous birds on the internet has passed away.

In a large-scale marketing campaign, Duolingo declared that Duo, whose full name was Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo, had passed away after around 3,000 years.

Although the exact circumstances remain mysterious, it is rumored that Duo may have died while waiting for lazy users to complete their lessons. Duolingo simply wrote: "We know he had many enemies."

The internet exploded after the announcement. Numerous users asked about the reasons for the shutdown - and many companies jumped on the Duolingo bandwagon. The official X channel, for example, posted in reference to the "deceased" Twitter bird. Duolingo then revealed with a wink: "Apparently they were both killed by a cybertruck."

both killed by a Cybertruck



Well-known brands such as the fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken post content on social media. Instead of deep-fried chicken, KFC now serves deep-fried owl.

KFC now serves deep-fried owl. Instagram / KFC

Chocolate brand Ritter Sport now offers "Duo Lingual with fresh owl feathers".

Ritter Sport now has "Duo Lingual". Instagram / Ritter Sport

Even pop star Dua Lipa (29), who has been portrayed as Duo's crush in Duolingo's social media posts in the past, commented with a broken heart and the words "'Til death duo part". And Duolingo itself continues to post diligently.

In the meantime, the company has adapted the app logo. The bird no longer has eyes - it is obviously dead. This did not go unnoticed for long.

Incidentally, the marketing campaign has paid off financially for the US tech giant. After the announcement that the famous duo was dead, shares on the US tech stock exchange initially plummeted. After numerous media picked up the story and spread it, the share price shot up again.

Since Duo's "death", the share has gained around eight percent in value. On Friday, the share closed at a value of over 432 dollars - a clear all-time high. Analysts believe that the company has increased its value by around two billion dollars in the past week.

A spokesperson declined to say this week whether Duo will return once the marketing campaign is over or whether it will be replaced by a new logo.