In Paris, rail traffic at Gare du Nord station was suspended on Friday morning due to the discovery of a World War II bomb. According to the railroad company SNCF, the explosive device was found in the Paris suburb of Saint Denis in the middle of the tracks in the direction of Gare du Nord.

All long-distance and local services, including Eurostar trains, have been suspended. According to SNCF, special forces from the prefecture are working to defuse the bomb from the Second World War. The Gare du Nord is a central transportation hub in France and the busiest train station in Europe.