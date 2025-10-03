There are 54 solar furnaces worldwide. The two furnaces inaugurated on Friday in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE are the first to fully recycle metal waste. Keystone

On Friday, the Jura-based company Panatere inaugurated the world's first two solar furnaces in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE that will produce fully recycled steel.

There are currently 54 solar furnaces worldwide, but the furnace inaugurated on Friday in La Chaux-de-Fonds NE is the first to recycle metal waste. This innovation offers an answer to the challenges of sovereignty and sustainability, explained the operating company Panatere.

The sorting process by alloy and the solar furnace are protected by two patents. The furnace uses 500 concave mirrors and a heliostat to focus the sun's rays and reach temperatures of up to 2000 degrees Celsius. With this technology, metals can be melted down in 1.5 hours - completely without CO2 emissions .

1000 tons of solar steel per year

Every year, Switzerland imports 140,000 tons of stainless steel, of which 15,800 tons are for the watch industry and 6,500 tons for the medical sector.

"Our goal is to recover 5 percent of the metals produced in Switzerland instead of exporting them. By 2028, the center should produce 1,000 tons of solar steel per year," says Panatere CEO Raphaël Broye. This should also create local jobs.

The project is also paving the way for the future development of a solar center for processing strategic metals.

"We have received the support of various institutional partners to implement this project - including the Federal Office for the Environment, the cantons of Neuchâtel, Jura and Bern, SIG (Services Industriels de Genève), the Swiss Climate Foundation and Energy Lab," explained the CEO.

The first bar made of solar steel is on display at the International Watch Museum in La Chaux-de-Fonds.