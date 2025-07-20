The UK's largest nuclear power plant is currently being built in Somerset and Big Carl, the world's most powerful crane, is being used for the job. Watch the video to find out what it can do.

Big Carl is the largest crane in the world.

It can lift up to 5200 tons and is 250 meters high.

Big Carl is being used in England for the construction of the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant. Show more

The Hinkley Point nuclear power plant is being built in England, requiring over 12,000 employees and XXL equipment. The largest crane in the world, the Big Carl, is being used for this construction project. In the video you can see how it effortlessly lifts a dome weighing 245 tons.

But the crane is far from reaching its limits, as it is built to lift up to 5200 tons. Watch the video to find out what else makes the Big Carl so special.

