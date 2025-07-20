  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

It could do much more World's largest crane lifts 245-ton dome - the scene in the video

Nicole Agostini

20.7.2025

The UK's largest nuclear power plant is currently being built in Somerset and Big Carl, the world's most powerful crane, is being used for the job. Watch the video to find out what it can do.

20.07.2025, 23:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Big Carl is the largest crane in the world.
  • It can lift up to 5200 tons and is 250 meters high.
  • Big Carl is being used in England for the construction of the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant.
Show more

The Hinkley Point nuclear power plant is being built in England, requiring over 12,000 employees and XXL equipment. The largest crane in the world, the Big Carl, is being used for this construction project. In the video you can see how it effortlessly lifts a dome weighing 245 tons.

But the crane is far from reaching its limits, as it is built to lift up to 5200 tons. Watch the video to find out what else makes the Big Carl so special.

More videos from the department

More from the department

No end in sight. Construction noise dispute in the canton of Aargau continues to escalate

No end in sightConstruction noise dispute in the canton of Aargau continues to escalate

Rail traffic. SBB installs new points at Fribourg station

Rail trafficSBB installs new points at Fribourg station

Construction industry. Construction spending to fall in 2024 - renovation instead of new construction

Construction industryConstruction spending to fall in 2024 - renovation instead of new construction