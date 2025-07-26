The world's smallest snake has been rediscovered on the Caribbean island of Barbados. (archive picture) Keystone

It still exists: the world's smallest snake has been rediscovered on the Caribbean island of Barbados. Researchers had been searching for the reptile, which was thought to be extinct, for 20 years.

In March 2025, environmentalists then discovered a specimen of the Barbados thread snake under a rock. An adult Barbados thread snake is just eight to ten centimetres long and can easily be mistaken for an earthworm. This makes the snake, which goes by the Latin name Tetracheilostoma carlae, the smallest snake in the world.

"There have only been a handful of sightings since 1889," said Connor Blades, a ministry official involved in the search mission.

The rediscovery of the snake is "a reminder to us Barbadians that the forests of Barbados are unique and need to be protected," said Justin Springer of the environmental organization Re:wild.

The tiny snake was taken to the University of West Indies for examination under a microscope before being released back into the forest.

The Barbados thread snake is particularly threatened with extinction: the female lays only one egg per nest.