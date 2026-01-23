Beer production is declining worldwide. According to an analysis by BarthHaas, the world’s largest hop trader based in Nuremberg, global production fell by 0.7 percent to 189.6 billion liters in 2025.

Global beer consumption is declining, and less beer is being brewed as well. In 2025, global production fell by 0.7 percent to 189.6 billion liters. (Stock photo)

This figure also includes non-alcoholic beer, which has recently gained in popularity in some parts of the world. Beer production fell particularly sharply in Australia and Oceania, where it declined by 2.4 percent. However, at 1.8 billion liters, consumption there accounts for only a small fraction of global beer consumption, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

But output also fell among the major producers: in Europe, it dropped by 1.6 percent to 51 billion liters. Declines in Germany and Poland, in particular, weighed on the figures. Nevertheless, with 7.9 billion liters, Germany managed to retain its sixth-place ranking among the world’s largest beer producers—behind China, the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, and Russia.

China Is Dragging Asia Down

In Asia, output fell by 1.2 percent to 59 billion liters. An increase in India was more than offset by declines in China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, and Myanmar. China nevertheless remains by far the world’s largest beer producer, accounting for more than one-sixth of global output.

North America also saw a significant decline, falling by 1.9 percent to 34 billion liters. The fact that consumption in the U.S. alone dropped by nearly one billion liters to just over 17 billion liters could not be offset even by a significant increase in Mexico to just under 15 billion liters.

In South America, by contrast, production rose by 1.7 percent to 25 billion liters, mainly thanks to Brazil, which increased its output to just over 15 billion liters. Production in Africa rose even more sharply, up 2.6 percent to just under 17 billion liters.

Less hops—and yet still too much

In terms of global hop cultivation, Germany currently ranks first—ahead of the U.S.—in both cultivated area and harvest volume. Globally, however, hop production is also on the decline—and at an even faster rate than beer production. The global area under hop cultivation fell by 5.5 percent to 52,660 hectares. The harvest volume fell by 3.8 percent to 109,188 metric tons. But even that is still too much, according to experts: “Production will continue to exceed demand even in 2025,” says Heinrich Meier of BarthHaas.

BarthHaas does not expect any growth in beer output for the current year: “We anticipate production to remain largely unchanged, with a slight downward trend,” says Managing Director Thomas Raiser. “Growth in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America is likely to be offset by declines in Europe and North America.” The situation therefore remains tense for the hop market as well.