The wreck of the charter yacht "Lady Jay" has been discovered in Lake Constance after 14 years, according to the ship salvage association. The president of the association, Silvan Paganini, discovered the ship at a depth of around 170 meters, as the association announced on Wednesday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There are no plans to salvage the wreck, according to the statement. The environmental impact was assessed as low by the responsible authorities in 2011.

The motorboat capsized in the summer of 2011 with twelve passengers on board. They were all rescued. The crew wanted to travel from Langenargen in Germany to the Swiss shore in heavy seas when a high wave hit the boat, as the Keystone-SDA news agency wrote at the time, citing police reports.