Armon Orlik is wrestling king 2025 sda

Wrestling king Armon Orlik is in love: the Grisons native confirms his relationship with Thun Green politician Magdalena Erni.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wrestling king Armon Orlik (31) is in a relationship with Green Party politician Magdalena Erni (22), as he confirmed to Blick.

The couple support each other in sport and politics.

Erni is co-president of the Young Greens of Switzerland and is already well integrated in Orlik's circle. Show more

Wrestling king Armon Orlik (31) is taken: The Grisons native confirms his relationship with Thun Green politician Magdalena Erni (22) to "Blick". "Yes, we are a couple. But everything else remains private", Orlik is quoted as saying.

Erni regularly accompanies Orlik to wrestling festivals and cheers her on at the edge of the sawdust. Conversely, he supports her at important appearances, for example in the SRF "Arena".

The 22-year-old is one of the best-known young politicians in Switzerland: politicized by the climate strike movement, she quickly made a career with the Young Greens and has been co-president of the young party at national level since 2023.

In her private life, Erni also seems to have settled in well with the king of wrestling: She regularly sits on the sidelines of wrestling festivals with Orlik's family. Orlik himself is also interested in politics - not least because of his mother's involvement in the centrist party.