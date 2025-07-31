  1. Residential Customers
Surprising autopsy report How wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died

Andreas Fischer

31.7.2025

After his sudden death, the cause of death of wrestling star Hulk Hogan is now known.
Steve Nesius/AP/dpa

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died last week. The cause of death is now known.

31.07.2025, 19:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the death of Hulk Hogan, the authorities have released the official cause of death.
  • The wrestling star died of a heart attack, he already had a heart condition before.
  • A cancer was also diagnosed posthumously, of which the public was previously unaware.
One week after the sudden death of Hulk Hogan, the authorities in the USA have announced the official cause of death. The Pinellas County Forensic Institute announced that Hogan died of an acute myocardial infarction - a heart attack.

Hogan, whose real name was Terrence Gene Bollea, died on July 24 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida. Rescue workers had previously treated him in his home following an emergency call for cardiac arrest.

According to the documents quoted by the "New York Post", Hogan had been suffering from atrial fibrillation for some time. With this disease, the heartbeat is irregular and often too fast.

In addition, the examination before Hogan's cremation revealed that the wrestling star had leukemia. This type of cancer affects white blood cells. Until now, it was not known that Hogan suffered from cancer.

