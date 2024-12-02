The chocolate side of a Mars bar shouldn't look so smooth. Facebook/Harry Seager

A wrinkle-free chocolate bar is causing a stir on the Internet. In the end, the manufacturer even pays compensation.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A smooth chocolate bar has made an English classic car fan famous on the Internet.

In a Facebook post, Harry Seager puzzled over why his Mars bar lacked the typical corrugation on the surface.

The manufacturer kept quiet about the reasons, but felt compelled to pay compensation.

Harry Seager from Buckinghamshire, England, actually just wanted to treat himself to a snack on his way to a classic car exhibition. But the Mars bar he bought at a petrol station got stuck in his throat before he could take a bite. The reason: the bar was smooth. The familiar ripples on the chocolate were missing.

A wrinkle-free Mars bar? That was too much for Seager, reports the Guardian: he photographed the corpus delicti for a post in the Facebook group "Dull Men's Club" and became an internet celebrity in no time at all.

While his post was shared and liked thousands of times, the manufacturer was reluctant to comment. The 34-year-old classic car fan did not express any criticism. The bar tasted the same as always, he said, and the chocolate on the top was perhaps a little thinner than usual. However, Seager wanted to know from the manufacturer what "industrial process caused the corrugation on the surface to be missing, and whether the bars would all be smooth in future".

"They acted very secretive and offered compensation rather than explain the manufacturing defect to me," Seager told the Guardian. The far too smooth bar was worth 2 pounds (2.25 francs) to the manufacturer. Seager can now buy a multipack of Mars bars in British supermarkets.

The manufacturer apologized and regretted that the bar had slipped through the production line, which can happen with "2.5 million chocolate bars per day". There is no reason for customers to worry: the all-smooth bar is an exception and the chocolate side will continue to have the characteristic texture.