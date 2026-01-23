Two people were killed and several others seriously injured in an accident involving a wrong-way driver on the A45 near Florstadt in Hesse. Police reported that the three children of the 34-year-old wrong-way driver from Obernburg, Bavaria, are in critical condition.

ARCHIVE – An ambulance heads out on a call in the evening with its emergency lights flashing. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa

The woman reportedly drove onto the highway in the wrong direction at the Florstadt interchange and, shortly thereafter, collided head-on at high speed with a car driven by a 70-year-old man.

The 70-year-old man died Sunday morning at the scene of the accident. The woman driving the wrong way succumbed to her injuries a short time later at a hospital. Her husband and their three children, aged between 10 and 15, were seriously injured.

According to the police, all occupants were trapped in their vehicles as a result of the accident and had to be freed. Some of them had to be transported to hospitals by rescue helicopters. The district attorney’s office commissioned an expert to determine the exact cause of the accident.