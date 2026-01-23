China's head of state and party leader, Xi Jinping, has called for stricter regulations governing the development and use of artificial intelligence. At the same time, he warned against excluding other countries from access to AI technologies.

Here's what it's all about Xi Jinping is calling for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence.

Abuse is to be prevented through laws, monitoring, and early-warning systems.

At the same time, Xi indirectly criticized restrictions on access to AI technologies. Summary created with

China's head of state and party leader, Xi Jinping, is calling for greater control over the use of AI in the race against the U.S. "We should raise awareness of the risks and ensure that AI is safe and controllable," he said in Shanghai.

At the opening of the World AI Conference, Xi called for a combination of laws, oversight, and early-warning systems to prevent the misuse of AI. The president’s first speech at the conference—which has been held annually since 2018—highlights the growing importance of AI to the ruling Communist Party.

Xi called for the joint development of the technology and hinted that national security should not be used as an excuse to block AI models for others. He did not mention any specific countries. However, in June, the U.S. government had temporarily restricted access to certain AI models.

With its efforts in future technologies, China is ultimately challenging the U.S.—the pioneer and main rival in AI—more than anyone else. Tech companies from the United States accuse their Chinese competitors of illegally obtaining American technology to train their own models. The Chinese deny this.