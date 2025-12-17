25-year-old entrepreneur Yaël Meier will be in charge of digital communication for the Love Life campaign. IMAGO/Stefan Schmidbauer

In 2021, entrepreneur Yaël Meier publicly criticized a FOPH campaign as "primitive". Now the Federal Office is entrusting her with the digital communication of its sexual health campaign.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yaël Meier's consulting agency Zeam is taking on the communications mandate for the federal government's Love Life campaign.

The campaign has a financial scope of CHF 3.05 million.

Zeam already worked for the Confederation in 2024. The agency developed a questionnaire for young DDPS employees. Show more

In 2021, entrepreneur Yaël Meier criticized a campaign by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) as "primitive". Now the 25-year-old has the opportunity to do better.

As reported by "20 Minuten", her consultancy agency Zeam was recently awarded the communication mandate for the Love Life campaign by the FOPH. The contract is worth around 3.05 million Swiss francs.

The mandate includes the further development and management of the online channels of the Love Life campaign until 2030, a prevention initiative to promote sexual health and reduce infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Zeam will also develop new forms of cooperation with institutions in the leisure sector for young adults and support sexual health and education professionals in the implementation of communication measures.

Meier's agency was already working for the federal government in 2024. On behalf of the DDPS, Zeam developed a questionnaire for young employees of the department, conducted surveys and ultimately presented the results in courses and lectures to members of management. According to the DDPS, the fee amounted to CHF 44,000.

