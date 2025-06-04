The behavior of the yellow-crested cockatoos caught the eye of an Austrian researcher in the Australian city of Sydney. (archive picture) Keystone

Cockatoos in the Australian city of Sydney quench their thirst in the morning and evening at drinking water dispensers for humans. According to an Austrian study, they turn on the taps by shifting their body weight.

Behavioral researcher Barbara Klump observed a yellow-crested cockatoo (Cacatua galerita) feasting on a drinking fountain for the first time during a tour of western Sydney in September 2018.

Almost a year later, the researcher from the Department of Behavioral and Cognitive Biology at the University of Vienna and her colleagues set up wildlife cameras at ten such fountains to document and investigate the behaviour in more detail. Every second water fountain showed "chew marks" from beaks, "which was indirect evidence of use by the birds", the researchers wrote. They published their results in the journal "Biology Letters".

Over 500 drinking attempts by cockatoos filmed

The cameras filmed over 500 drinking attempts by the cockatoos. The clever and very social birds were successful in four out of ten cases. In some cases, several of them perched on a fence next to the fountain when a conspecific was operating the lever and drinking.

They preferred to visit the fountains in the morning and evening. "Because the water dispensers are close to the roosts, they are popular approach points both in the morning after waking up, but especially in the evening before the birds retire to their roosts," Klump explained to the Austrian news agency APA.

Some of the birds were marked so that the researchers were able to calculate that seventy percent of the local cockatoo population used the water dispensers. During the observation period of one and a half months, this figure did not increase. "This suggests that the drinking fountain innovation had already undergone extensive social diffusion among the birds before our study," the researchers wrote.

Early opening of waste garbage cans observed

In an earlier study, Klump and colleagues observed yellow-crested cockatoos using their beaks and feet to open garbage cans to access bread and other food waste. The humans tried to scare them off with dummy snakes and weighed down the lids with stones, but the birds proved brave and pushed the weights down.

