According to the Yemeni government, three crew members were killed during an attack by the Houthi militia on a ship near the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

A ship was struck by a ballistic missile on Tuesday and subsequently caught fire, Deputy Information Minister Fajad al-Numan told the German Press Agency (dpa).

A pro-government group had reported on the attack. According to the report, the three people killed were from Pakistan and Indonesia. The Houthis did not initially comment on the reports.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen has recently escalated once again. As part of this conflict, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which is vital for international trade.