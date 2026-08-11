According to Yemeni sources, six people were killed in a missile attack on a Yemeni merchant ship in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Ten others were injured, the Coast Guard reported.

According to the report, those killed were four crew members: three Pakistanis and one Indonesian. In addition, two soldiers who were part of a rescue team were also killed.

According to government reports, the ship “Tahama,” which was carrying food supplies, was struck by three ballistic missiles this morning while passing through the strategically important strait. A fire reportedly broke out on board. As rescue workers attempted to evacuate the injured, another missile was fired at the ship, officials said.

The Ministry of Transportation blamed the Houthi militia for the attack. The ministry called on the international community and relevant organizations to take urgent measures to protect shipping and crews in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis did not initially comment on the attack.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen has recently escalated again. As part of this conflict, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which is vital for international trade. Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government.