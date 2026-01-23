According to supporters of the neutrality initiative, a “yes” vote on the proposal on September 27 is urgently needed, as Switzerland’s traditional neutrality is being increasingly eroded and may ultimately even be abolished. The committee launched its campaign on Tuesday.

Supporters of the Neutrality Initiative—led by former SVP Federal Councilor Christoph Blocher—are campaigning for a “yes” vote on September 27.

The referendum seeks to permanently enshrine perpetual, armed neutrality—a time-tested cornerstone of Switzerland—in the Federal Constitution. The initiators argue that neutrality has spared Switzerland the horrors of war and made peace, security, and prosperity possible.

The initiative is led by former SVP Federal Councilor Christoph Blocher and Stephan Rietiker, president of Pro Schweiz. The SVP is the only major party to support the initiative. It argues that Switzerland should not be allowed to interpret its neutrality differently under external pressure.

Most recently, a poll conducted by the Leewas Institute on behalf of Tamedia and “20 Minuten” showed that the initiative is likely to face an uphill battle. The people and the cantons will vote on it in just over seven weeks.