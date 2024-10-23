For years, sitting was considered the new smoking. dpa

For a long time, standing was considered a healthy alternative to sitting in the office. But a new Australian study shows: Standing for long periods of time also poses health risks.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you It is often said that sitting is the new smoking.

An Australian study now disproves this statement. Standing is just as unhealthy as sitting.

Are treadmills in front of the desk the solution? Show more

It has been said for years that sitting is the new smoking. Sedentary working is harmful to the heart and circulation.

This has led to a number of people taking to their feet. And the colleague in the office always had to mention it if you remained seated.

Prolonged standing can lead to thrombosis, varicose veins and ulcers on the lower legs

But now comes the sobering news: doctors from Australia show in the "International Journal of Epidemiology" that standing is no healthier than sitting. On the contrary, there is also a risk of cardiovascular disease and illnesses such as leg vein thrombosis, varicose veins and ulcers on the lower legs.

Standing for long periods also lowers blood pressure. Although this is good for the heart, falls are a possible side effect.

Scientists at the University of Sydney analyzed data from 83,000 adults who were observed for an average of almost seven years. They discovered that standing was by no means better protection against heart attacks or strokes than sitting.

Risk of illness increased by 11 percent

People who stand for more than two hours a day increase the risk of complaints - which arise when switching to an upright body position, such as falling blood pressure, dizziness, visual disturbances and more - by 11 percent for every additional half hour they stand.

Study leader Matthew Ahmadi emphasizes that prolonged standing does not compensate for the disadvantages of a sedentary lifestyle and can cause other circulatory problems. To avoid complaints such as swelling and pressure in the feet, it is recommended to incorporate small movements on a regular basis.

So are treadmills in front of the desk the solution? In any case, doctors agree that people who spend ten to twelve hours a day passively need more exercise. Taking the stairs, going to a colleague or going for a walk effectively reduce risks.

If the effort is intense enough, six minutes a day is enough. Ideally, you should do jumping jacks several times a day, which activates all muscle groups as well as the heart and circulation. Will this catch on?