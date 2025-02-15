Various factors can influence how long you live. PantherMedia / Mitar gavric

A new Harvard study shows: Gratitude could extend life. In addition to genetics and lifestyle, this emotional factor also plays an important role in longevity - and reduces the risk of death by 9 percent.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harvard study proves it: Gratitude lowers the mortality risk of older people by 9 percent

The greatest protection was found for cardiovascular diseases

Gratitude not only promotes mental well-being, but also physical health Show more

Living longer and healthier - a great wish for many people. In addition to a healthy diet, plenty of exercise and stable social contacts, there is now another factor that could increase life expectancy, according to researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health: Gratitude. The study, published in the journal "JAMA Psychiatry", is the first to show an empirical link between gratitude and a longer life.

The study examined data from the Nurses Health Study with 49,275 test subjects with an average age of 79. In 2016, the participants completed questionnaires about their gratitude.

Statements such as "I have a lot to be grateful for in my life" were assessed. By 2019, 4608 participants had died, mainly from cardiovascular diseases.

"Everyone can exert influence themselves"

The evaluation revealed that women who showed a high level of gratitude had a 9 percent lower risk of dying in the next four years.

The protection against cardiovascular disease was particularly striking. "Gratitude protects against many causes of death, but especially against heart disease," said the researchers in a statement.

Study leader Ying Chen emphasizes: "So far, gratitude has mainly been associated with mental well-being. Our study now also shows positive effects on physical health and life expectancy in older people."

Chen goes on to say that this result was not expected. "But gratitude is mostly in people's own hands. So everyone can influence it themselves."